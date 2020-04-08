Coronavirus update Italy: Confirmed cases rose by 3,836 to 139,422

The total number of coronavirus infections in Italy increased by 3,836 as of Wednesday to 139,422, the Civil Protection Agency reported. The death toll rose by 542 to 17,669.

Italian Prime Minister Conte noted that scientists were telling him no to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions. "We must continue with this rigour," Conte added and said that he was confident that data on coronavirus cases and deaths will progressively get better if they continue the current approach.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.0865, down 0.22% on the day. Investors are now waiting for the FOMC to release the minutes of its March 15 meeting at 18 GMT.