Coronavirus update: Germany’s reproduction rate rises further to 1.20

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 182,028 with a total of 8,522 deaths, as reported by the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Tuesday.

Cases increased by 213 in Germany on Tuesday versus Monday’s +333. The death count rose by 11, the tally showed.

The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) extends further above the 1.0 key level, estimated at 1.20 as of Monday vs. Sunday’s 1.04. The 7-day average rate has moved closer to 1.0, at 0.95.

The rise in the R-value will be a big cause of concern for the German government.

The total estimate of about 166,400 persons has recovered as of the latest update.

EUR/USD holds above 1.1100

EUR/USD remains little changed on the downbeat German virus stats, keeping its range around 1.1125, down 0.08% on the day.