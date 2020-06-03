Coronavirus update: Germany’s reproduction rate drops to 0.89, new cases in Göttingen – a worry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 182,370 with a total of 8,551 deaths, as reported by the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Wednesday.
Cases increased by 342 in Germany on Wednesday versus Tuesday’s +213. The death count rose by 29, the tally showed.
The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) dropped back the 1.0 key level, estimated at 0.89 as of Tuesday vs. Monday’s 1.20. The 7-day average rate turned south from 0.95 to 0.87.
Despite the downtick in the R-value, at least 68 people in Göttingen were tested positive for coronavirus following private parties held over the long weekend.
EUR/USD through 1.1200
EUR/USD trades firmer on mixed German virus stats, keeping its range above 1.1200, up 0.31% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls flex muscles above 1.1200 ahead of Eurozone Services PMI
EUR/USD is challenging three-month highs above 1.1200, as we progress towards the European opening bells. The US dollar extends its five-day losing streak amid risk-on rally in global equities, underpinned by the economic recovery hopes.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, UK Services PMI in focus
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains around the five-week top ahead of the London open. Fisheries offered tough start to the Brexit talks, as expected. US dollar offered heavily amid risk-on sentiment, busy day for traders ahead.
US ADP Preview: Half as bad as April is still terrible but markets have moved on
The toll of the pandemic and the reaction in United States rises each week as unemployment mounts to levels surpassing the Depression yet markets have a seemingly unshakable focus on the incipient recovery.
WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00
WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Gold: Prints rounding top on 4-hour chart above $1,700
Gold stays mildly offered after stepping back from $1,745. Considering the bullion’s moderate pullback since the week’s start, a potential rounding top bearish formation appears on the 4-hour chart. An ascending trend line from April 21 is on the bears’ radars.