Coronavirus update: Germany’s reproduction rate drops to 0.89, new cases in Göttingen – a worry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 182,370 with a total of 8,551 deaths, as reported by the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Wednesday.

Cases increased by 342 in Germany on Wednesday versus Tuesday’s +213. The death count rose by 29, the tally showed.

The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) dropped back the 1.0 key level, estimated at 0.89 as of Tuesday vs. Monday’s 1.20. The 7-day average rate turned south from 0.95 to 0.87.

Despite the downtick in the R-value, at least 68 people in Göttingen were tested positive for coronavirus following private parties held over the long weekend.

EUR/USD through 1.1200

EUR/USD trades firmer on mixed German virus stats, keeping its range above 1.1200, up 0.31% on the day.