According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 103,228, with a total of 1,861 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Cases rose by 4,003 in Germany, snapping five straight days of decline. The death toll jumped by 254, reporting the biggest daily spike since the outbreak hit Europe’s most powerful economy last month.

German Public Health Institute's Wieler said that Germany is still at the beginning of the pandemic.

EUR/USD reaction

The virus updates fail to have any negative impact on the shared currency, as EUR/USD is attempting a recovery from daily lows of 1.0859. The focus now remains on the dollar price-action ahead of the FOMC minutes.