Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections top 4000 for second straight day

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose to 314,660 with a total of 9,589 deaths reported on Friday, the latest data published by the country’s disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), showed.

The number of new infections rose by whopping 4,516 on Friday while the death toll rose by 11, the tally showed.

The daily increase in new cases topped 4,000 for the second day in a row, the highest numbers since April 10.

The health body warned on Thursday that the daily figure could hit 10,000 cases unless people stick to hygiene and distancing rules.