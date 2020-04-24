Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections top 150K on Friday

The German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said on Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 150,383, with a total of 5,321 deaths reported.

Cases increased by 2,337 in Germany, a steady rise of 1.6% from Thursday’s. The death toll rose by 227 vs. 215 seen a day before.

The institute estimated that a total of 106,800 people has recovered from the infection.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro remains pressured following release of the German virus update, with EUR/USD holding lower ground around 1.0770.