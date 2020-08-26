Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections top 1,500 once again

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 236,429 with a total of 9,280 deaths, as reported by the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Tuesday.

Cases increased by 1,576 in Germany on Wednesday versus Tuesday’s +1278. The death count rose by three, the tally showed.

Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder warned Tuesday, “the numbers are worrying and it’s clear that the situation isn’t going to get easier. Right now it’s not about loosening the reins but tightening them. There is no reason to panic but there is to be greatly concerned.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with Soeder and his regional counterparts on Thursday to discuss Germany’s strategy to contain the virus, per Bloomberg.

EUR/USD in lows

EUR/USD flirts with lows near 1.1815 amid worrisome virus situation in Germany and rest of Europe. Meanwhile, broad-based US dollar comeback also adds to the weight on the pair.