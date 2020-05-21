Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections tick higher, reproduction rate stabilizes below 1.0

The latest data from the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 176,792, with a total of 8,147 deaths reported on Thursday.

Cases increased by 745 in Germany on Thursday versus Wednesday’s +797. The death toll rose by 57, the tally showed.

The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) ranges below the 1.0 key level, estimated at 0.87 as of Wednesday. With the R-value stabilizing, the German government remains on track to carry out the re-opening plans.

The total estimate of about 158,000 persons has recovered as of the latest update.

EUR/USD’s corrective mode intact

EUR/USD has breached the key 100-DMA support and looks to extend the corrective slide amid broad-based US dollar rebound, as US-China tensions escalate.