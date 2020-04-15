Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections snap three-day declining trend

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 127,584, with a total of 3,254 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Cases increased by 2,486 in Germany, snapping the three-day declining trend. The death toll jumped sharply by 285, higher than Tuesday’s 180 increase.

EUR/USD reaction

With the US dollar recovering ground across the board in early Europe, EUR/USD is printing fresh daily lows near 1.0970 after facing rejection near 1.0990 levels. The virus stats seem to have little impact on the common currency.