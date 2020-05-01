Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections rise to the highest in five days

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 160,758, with a total of 6,481 deaths reported.

Cases increased by 1,639 in Germany, the daily rate of increase ticks up 1.0% from a 0.9% rise seen on Thursday. The death toll rose by 193 vs. 173 seen a day before.

There is at least an estimated 126,900 recoveries from the infection, the institute reports.

On Thursday, it was reported that Germany is to re-open museums, galleries, zoos and playgrounds and allow religious services to resume, in measures agreed by the Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the leaders of 16 federal states.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro is unmoved on the latest German stats, with EUR/USD flirting with weekly highs near 1.0970.