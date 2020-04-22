Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections rise to a three-day high, deaths jump

The German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said on Wednesday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 145,694, with a total of 4,879 deaths reported.

Cases increased by 2,237 in Germany, a 1.6% rise – picking-up pace from Tuesday’s 1.3% increase. The death toll rose sharply by 281 vs. 194 seen a day before.

The increase in the daily news infections to the highest in three days and jump in the death count re-ignites concerns over the virus situation, as Germany seeks to gradually ease lockdown restrictions and reopen its economy in the coming weeks.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro pays little heed to the downbeat German stats, with EUR/USD challenging lows near 1.0845 levels.