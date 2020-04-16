Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections rise to a five-day high

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 130,450, with a total of 3,569 deaths reported on Thursday.
Cases increased by 2,886 in Germany, rising the highest in five days. The death toll jumped by 315, higher than Wednesday’s 285 increase. The rise in the daily new deaths is the highest since early April.
