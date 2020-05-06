Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections rise the highest in five days

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 164,807, with a total of 6,996 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Cases increased by 947 in Germany on Wednesday versus Tuesday’s +685. The death toll rose by 165, the tally showed.

Meanwhile, an estimated 137,400 persons are reported to have recovered from the disease, the institute reported.

On late Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing some sources, saying that Germany’s state premiers will agree on measures to further ease coronavirus restrictions in a teleconference with Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for Wednesday.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro is little affected by the latest German stats, with EUR/USD trading flat around 1.0835, nursing Tuesday’s steep losses.