Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections rise for the fourth straight day

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 113,525, with a total of 2,373 deaths reported on Friday.
Cases increased by 5,323 in Germany, the most in six days. The death toll jumped by 266, higher than Thursday’s 246 increase.
The above stats only show that its still a long way for the virus curve to flatten and for the government to lift the lockdown measures.
EUR/USD reaction
The virus updates fail to have virtually any impact on the shared currency, as EUR/USD keeps its range between 1.0920-1.0950 so far this Good Friday.
