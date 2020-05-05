Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections rise by 685 on Tuesday

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 163,860, with a total of 6,831 deaths reported.

Cases increased by 685 in Germany on Tuesday. The death toll rose by 139, the tally showed.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro is unfazed by the latest German stats, with EUR/USD wavering in a 20-pips tight range just above the 1.09 handle.