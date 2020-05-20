Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections jump by 800, death toll nears 8100

The latest data from the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 176,007, with a total of 8,090 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Cases increased by 797 in Germany on Wednesday versus Tuesday’s +182. The death toll rose by 83, the tally showed.

The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) drops further below the 1.0 key level, estimated at 0.86.

The total estimate of about 156,900 persons have recovered as of the latest update.

EUR/USD in a consolidative mode

EUR/USD is consolidating the overnight rebound near 1.0950, as the US dollar looks to extend the bounce across the board amid souring market mood. Focus shifts to the FOMC minutes release.