Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections jump 1,278 on Tuesday

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 234,852 with a total of 9,277 deaths, as reported by the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Tuesday.

Cases increased by 1,278 in Germany on Tuesday versus Monday’s +711. The death count rose by 5, the tally showed.

On Saturday, Germany recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost four months. The cases rose by 2,034, mainly driven by social events and returning travelers from abroad.

EUR/USD back on the bids above 1.1800

EUR/USD is holding higher ground just above 1.1800, as the US dollar retreats across the board amid a broad risk-on environment. The progress on the US-China trade front boosts the market mood. The continued rise in the German virus stats failed to have any negative impact on the common currency.