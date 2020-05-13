According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 171,306, with a total of 7,634 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Cases increased by 798 in Germany on Wednesday versus Tuesday’s +933. The death toll rose by 101, the tally showed.

The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) at 0.94 as of Tuesday, falling back below the 1.0 key level.

The total estimate of about 148,700 persons have recovered as of the latest update.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD is challenging lows near 1.0840 despite some respite offered by the German virus data, as the US dollar demand remains on the rise amid risk-off.