Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections and deaths rise on Tuesday

The German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said on Tuesday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 143,457, with a total of 4,598 deaths reported.

Cases increased by 1,785 in Germany, a 1.3% rise. The death toll rose by 194.

Nearly 95,200 persons are estimated to have recovered from the disease in the country.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro remains unperturbed by the downbeat German stats, with EUR/USD consolidating the losses around 1.0830 heading into the European open.