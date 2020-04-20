Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections and deaths decline on Monday

The German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said on Monday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 141,672, with a total of 4,404 deaths reported.

Cases increased by 1,775 in Germany, a 1.3% rise - slowing down a bit from Sunday’s 1.8% increase. The death toll rose by 110.

Nearly 90,000 persons are estimated to have recovered from the disease in the country.

On Sunday, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government allowed smaller stores to reopen after a shutdown that deprived German retailers of 30 billion euros ($33 billion) in sales and pushed many shops to the brink of bankruptcy, per Bloomberg.

Germany is among the first nations in Europe taking cautious steps toward normalcy as the pandemic continues to shutter factories, restaurants and shops from Madrid to Prague.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro looks little impressed by the upbeat German stats, with EUR/USD consolidating the losses around 1.0870 heading into the European open.