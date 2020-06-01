The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 181,815 with a total of 8,511 deaths, as reported by the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Monday.

Cases increased by 333 in Germany on Monday versus Sunday’s +286. The death count rose by 11, the tally showed.

The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) inched back above the 1.0 key level, estimated at 1.04 as of Sunday.

The total estimate of about 166,000 persons has recovered as of the latest update.

EUR/USD firmer above 1.1100

EUR/USD heads back towards the two-month highs of 1.1146 in Asia this Monday, as the US dollar continues to lose ground across the board amid reduced safe-haven buying and escalating US riots.

At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades at 1.1135, up 0.32% on the day.