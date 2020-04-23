Coronavirus update: Germany’s daily rate of rise in new infections steadies

The German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said on Thursday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 148,046, with a total of 5,094 deaths reported.

Cases increased by 2,352 in Germany, a 1.6% rise from Tuesday’s. The death toll rose by 215 vs. 281 seen a day before.

The number of recoveries tops 100K, with the count seen at 103,300 persons.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro pays little heed to the German stats, with EUR/USD keeping its range around 1.0815 while awaiting the Eurozone Preliminary PMI reports.