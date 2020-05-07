Coronavirus update: Germany’s daily new cases rise back above 1000 for first time in six days

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 166,091, with a total of 7,119 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Cases increased by 1284 in Germany on Thursday versus Tuesday’s +947. The death toll rose by 123, the tally showed.

Meanwhile, an estimated 2,500 people are reported to have recovered from the disease, the institute reported.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday, the goal of slowing the spread of coronavirus has been achieved, so all shops can be reopened as lockdown restrictions are eased. Bundesliga football has been given the green light to resume and schools will gradually reopen in the summer term, per BBC News.

Germany's 16 federal states, under an agreement with the government, however, will take control of timing the reopening.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro is little affected by the latest German stats, as EUR/USD is battling around 1.0800 amid a broadly firmer US dollar.