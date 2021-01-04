Coronavirus update: Germany set to extend coronavirus lockdown beyond January 10

Authorities from Germany’s 16 states agreed on a conference call over the weekend to extend restrictions, Reuters reports, citing an article by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Germany is likely to extend a national lockdown beyond January 10 to curb the unabated rise in the coronavirus cases. Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders are likely to announce the extension when they meet this Tuesday.

Separately, Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said: “The numbers are still too high, so we will have to prolong the restrictions.”

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 9,847 new infections on Monday and 302 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,574.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD is holding onto the renewed upside around 1.2250, with the multi-year highs of 1.2309 still in sight.