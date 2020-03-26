Coronavirus update: Germany reports about 5k new cases, 50 more deaths

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 36,508, with a total of 198 deaths reported as on Thursday.

Cases rose by 4,995 in Germany compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 50.

Indonesia has recorded 686 total cases but the data is seen as understating the numbers due to a low rate of testing and a high mortality rate. Indonesia has reported 55 deaths so far.

Thailand reported 111 new coronavirus infections, taking up its tally to 1,045, with four deaths. The government has announced a state of emergency to curb the spread.

The virus outbreak in Iran has killed 2,077 people so far and infected 27,017.