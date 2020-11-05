Coronavirus update: Germany reports about 20K new cases, record daily rise

According to the latest statistics released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany reported 19,990 new coronavirus infections on Thursday.

It’s the record daily rise in new virus cases, despite the ‘lockdown light’ having kicked-off.

The total tally stands now stands at 597,583 this Thursday. On Wednesday, the total count rose by 17,214.

The new deaths jumped by 118, as the total count accelerated to 10,930. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country rose to 185K.

France recorded 40,558 new cases on Wednesday versus Tuesday’s 36,330 increase and following a record of 52,518 on Monday, the Health Ministry data showed.

Market reaction

EUR/USD is clinging onto mild gains around 1.1740, benefiting from weakening demand for the US dollar across the board amid increasing odds of a Biden presidency.