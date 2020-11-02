According to the latest statistics released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany reported 12,097 new coronavirus infection on Monday, the lowest figure in six days, mainly due to lower testing over the weekend.

The total tally stands now stands at 545,027, as ‘lockdown light’ kicks-off this Monday. On Sunday, the total count rose by 14,217.

The new deaths jumped by 49, as the total count accelerated to 10,530. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country stood around 170K.

Market reaction

EUR/USD remains pressured near-five-week lows of 1.1630 amid coronavirus woes and US election caution induced increased haven demand for the US dollar.