Coronavirus update: Germany reports 342 new infections, reproduction rate at 0.94

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 174,697, with a total of 7,935 deaths reported on Friday.

Cases increased by 342 in Germany on Monday versus Sunday’s +583. The death toll rose by 21, the tally showed. The lower figures are mainly due to the weekend effect, with reduced testing.

The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) remains below the 1.0 key level, estimated at 0.94.

The total estimate of about 154,600 persons has recovered as of the latest update.