Coronavirus update: Germany reports 187,184 confirmed cases, 8,830 fatalities

As per the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) figures from Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the European major reported a total of 187,184 coupled with 8,830 deaths.

Elsewhere, Global Times (GT) reported that Beijing's local cases rose to 557 by Tuesday. Among them, 411 were discharged while nine people died.

Market implications

The news exerts additional downside pressure on the market’s risk-tone sentiment amid the fears of the virus wave 2.0. As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields step back from 0.75% to 0.73% while stocks in Asia also prints mild losses by the press time.