Coronavirus update: Germany reports 187,184 confirmed cases, 8,830 fatalities

As per the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) figures from Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the European major reported a total of 187,184 coupled with 8,830 deaths.
Elsewhere, Global Times (GT) reported that Beijing's local cases rose to 557 by Tuesday. Among them, 411 were discharged while nine people died.
Market implications
The news exerts additional downside pressure on the market’s risk-tone sentiment amid the fears of the virus wave 2.0. As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields step back from 0.75% to 0.73% while stocks in Asia also prints mild losses by the press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces-off lows near 0.6850
Fresh bids emerged near 0.6850, allowing a tepid bounce in AUD/USD back towards 0.6900. Further upside appears elusive amid mounting fears over the second wave of coronavirus in Beijing,
USD/JPY: Bears eye 107.00 amid growing second virus wave fears
USD/JPY sticks to lows around 107.20, as risk-off trading returns amid mounting fears of the second-wave of coronavirus globally. The Japanese stocks are down over 1% while S&P 500 futures drop 0.40%.
WTI: Slips below $38.00 as sellers lurk around weekly resistance line
WTI recedes from 38.74, snaps three-day winning streak, amid the initial Wednesday’s trading. The black gold recently took a U-turn from the descending trend line from June 07. As a result, the sellers are likely to return on the desks.
Gold: Recovers from intraday low, still mildly offered under $1,730
Gold bounces off $1,722.82 amid fresh wave of risk aversion. The bullion earlier slumped to $1,722.82, as taking clues from the greenback’s extended gains, but recovered afterward as market mood sours amid fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.