Coronavirus update: Germany reports 15,352 new cases, daily death count highest since May

According to the latest statistics released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany reported 15,352 new coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

The total tally stands now stands at 560,379 this Tuesday. On Monday, the total count rose by 12,097 due to ‘Monday effect’.

The new deaths jumped by 131, the highest since early May, as the total count accelerated to 10,661. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country stood over 170K.