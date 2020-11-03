Coronavirus update: Germany reports 15,352 new cases, daily death count highest since May

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

According to the latest statistics released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany reported 15,352 new coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

The total tally stands now stands at 560,379 this Tuesday. On Monday, the total count rose by 12,097 due to ‘Monday effect’.

The new deaths jumped by 131, the highest since early May, as the total count accelerated to 10,661. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country stood over 170K.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ekes out gains as US stock futures rise

EUR/USD ekes out gains as US stock futures rise

EUR/USD is mildly bid around 1.1650 alongside moderate gains in the US stock futures. The risk of contested US elections is likely to keep gains in check. The resurgence of coronavirus favors losses in the EUR.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases towards 1.2900 amid mild risk-on ahead of US elections

GBP/USD eases towards 1.2900 amid mild risk-on ahead of US elections

GBP/USD trims early-day gains even as market sentiment cools down the US dollar. Markets shrug off UK’s lockdown, Morgan Stanley predicts more QE from BOE. Increasing odds of a blue wave favor risk-on mood.

GBP/USD News

Gold treads water on US election day, levels to watch

Gold treads water on US election day, levels to watch

Gold (XAU/USD) wavers in a familiar range on the US election day this Tuesday, as a sense of caution sets amid a tighter presidential race in key six swing states. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.

Gold News

Bitcoin plunges below $13,500 as Hong Kong SFC regulates all cryptocurrency exchanges

Bitcoin plunges below $13,500 as Hong Kong SFC regulates all cryptocurrency exchanges

The cryptocurrency market took a turn downwards on Tuesday towards the end of the Asian session after the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong announced plans to regulate all trading platforms. 

Read more

WTI faces rejection at key hurdle as major traders foresee demand decline

WTI faces rejection at key hurdle as major traders foresee demand decline

The US oil prices failed to cut through a crucial technical hurdle on Tuesday as global oil traders warned of coronavirus-led demand destruction. Trafigura and Vitol warn of coronavirus-led demand destruction. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures