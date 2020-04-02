Coronavirus update: Germany reports 140 new deaths, Indonesia sees highest mortality rate in Southeast Asia

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 73,522, with a total of 872 deaths reported as of Wednesday.

Cases rose by 6,156 in Germany when compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 140.

China’s National Health Commission reported on Thursday, 1 new cases as on Wednesday, down from 36 a day earlier. The Commission confirmed six more deaths in Mainland China, with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 81,589 and death tally at 3,318.

Indonesia has recorded 1,677 cases of coronavirus as of April 1 and 157 deaths – the highest mortality rate in Southeast Asia. The governent announced they will by next week open a new coronavirus emergency hospital on the uninhabited island of Galang.

Thailand reported 104 new cases and three more deaths on Thursday. The Health Minister reported that the number of confirmed infections in the country rose to 1,875, with 15 total deaths.

According to data from the Indian Health Ministry and State governments, the total number of cases has risen to 1965. 131 new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday, while 151 people have been cured and discharged after receiving treatment.