Coronavirus update: Germany reports 1,571 new infections, active cases top 17K mark

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 239,507 with a total of 9,288 deaths, as reported by the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Friday.

Cases increased by 1,576 in Germany on Friday while the death count rose by three, the tally showed.

The total active cases across the country rise to around 17,020, the highest tally since May 10.

On Thursday, Germany announced a ban on large events until the end of this year, amid fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

EUR/USD in highs

EUR/USD holds the higher ground near 1.1860 on the back of a broadly weaker US dollar, as global markets cheer the Fed’s new monetary policy strategy. The common currency shrugs off the worrisome German virus data.