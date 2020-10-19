Coronavirus update: Germany records 4,325 new infections, lowest in six days

According to the latest coronavirus statistics released by Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the European powerhouse reported 4,325 new infections on Monday, highlighting the weekend effect.

Monday’s figures note the lowest daily rise in six days as the German economy battles the second wave.

The total tally stands now stands at 366,299. The death toll, however, seems to ease from the previous day’s 12 while adding up to 9,789 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the active cases surpassed 60,000 as of yesterday - the highest since April.