Coronavirus update: Germany confirms 128 new deaths, India’s death tally at 32

The German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 61,913, with a total of 583 deaths reported as on Tuesday.

Cases rose by 4,615 in Germany compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 128.

Indonesia saw the confirmed new cases having risen to 1,414, with the number of deaths increased to 122. Foreign Ministry announced that the government would ban all arrivals and transit by foreigners in the country. This comes after President Joko Widodo called for “more decisive steps” to restrict people’s movement at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

According to Reuters, the coronavirus infections in Japan topped 2,000 cases. A total of 443 people in Tokyo are infected with respiratory illness. Earlier today, Japan’s Economy Minister said that the country is not at a stage to declare a state of emergency.

Australia’s Heath Ministry said there were about 4,400 coronavirus cases nationally, with the rate of growth in new infections slowing to an average of 9% over the past three days from 25-30% a week ago. The death toll in a country of almost 25 million stood at 19.

Thailand reported 127 cases and one new death on Tuesday. The Health Minister reported that the number of confirmed infections in the country rose to 1,651. Ten people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,251. The Union Health Ministry has said that 102 patients have recovered so far, but 32 have died.