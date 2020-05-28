Coronavirus update: Germany – A cluster of new infections spotted in Regensburg, Bavaria

According to the latest data from the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 179,717 with a total of 8,411 deaths reported on Thursday.
Cases increased by 353 in Germany on Thursday versus Wednesday’s +362. The death toll rose by 62, the tally showed.
The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) stays below the 1.0 key level, estimated at 0.68 as of Wednesday. `
The total estimate of about 163,200 persons has recovered as of the latest update.
Despite the falling reproduction rate and rise in recoveries, the latest cause of concern a cluster of infections that have cropped up at a refugee center in the Bavarian city of Regensburg.
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.1000
Having hit fresh eight-week highs at 1.1035 in early Asia, EUR/USD has edged lower but manages to keep the 1.10 figure amid broad dollar bounce and mixed market sentiment.
The latest German stats fail to inspire the EUR bulls. All eyes now remain on the German Prelim CPI data due later on Thursday at 1200 GMT.
