Coronavirus update: German data proves Chancellor Merkel right with record new daily cases of 6,638

Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to worsen in Germany, as earlier feared by Chancellor Angela Merkel. The latest data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) suggest that the daily new cases surge to the record high of 6,638, taking the total to 341,223. The further update suggests another 33 deaths, so that brings the total tally on that front to 9,710 persons.
With this Germany becomes the bloc’s leader in the cases and pushes the bars and restaurants to close early in the area where infections hit 35 per 100,000 people. There are various other stringent rules announced for the local lockdown while considering the latest surge in the figures.
It’s worth mentioning that the daily new confirmed cases grew by 5,132 and the death toll spiked up with 40 more fatalities the previous day.
Euro Stoxx 50 Futures, S&P 500 Futures remain on the back foot…
Following the news, market sentiment got an additional burden to deal with, which in turn dragged the risk barometers down. In doing so, the US stock derivatives print a lesser decline of 0.25% whereas its European counterpart mark over 0.75% intraday losses as we write.
