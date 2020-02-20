Coronavirus update: Eyeing economic impact of the outbreak, Japan, Germany affected

BoJ's Kuroda: Paying maximum attention to the economic impact of coronavirus outbreak

"Investor risk aversion grew in January due to the coronavirus outbreak, the market faced big fluctuations since then," Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kuroda said on Thursday, Reuters reported citing a Japan Cabinet Office official."

"Volatility remains high in global markets, we are paying maximum attention to the economic impact of coronavirus outbreak," Kuroda added.



EUR/USD Forecast: More than a dead-cat bounce? Macron gap closed, coronavirus eyed

The coronavirus outbreak continues dominating the headlines. Most of the time, the dollar benefits from safe-haven concerns, while forecasts for weaker Chinese output are of concern to German exporters. However, the market mood changes frequently, and optimism in Beijing may help the common currency recover.

China has reduced lending costs to households and provided more liquidity to businesses. Is this enough? Markets in Asia have stabilized, but have failed to stage a significant recovery.