Coronavirus update: EU’s von der Leyen rekindles vaccine hopes, US refreshes record daily infections above 80,000

To keep the European Union’s (EU) positive impression, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that the EU has already secured potential vaccines being developed by AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson.

Von der Leyen further mentioned that they are in talks with Moderna, CureVac and a partnership of Pfizer and BionTech for potential vaccines. However, her warning that the spread will overwhelm the healthcare system if we do not act quickly joins the earlier downbeat comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde to keep the risks heavy.

It should also be noted that the region's diplomat mentioned about the allocation of 220 million euros for the transmission of MERS-COV patients from one country to another.

On the other hand, NBC News came out with the coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers from the US citing a record daily high of 80,622. With this, the total count surged over nine million cases while marking the fastest rate of increase in infections, since the crisis began, as the news puts it.

S&P 500 Futures portray risk-off….

While respecting the risk-negative news, S&P 500 Futures part ways from its benchmark on Wall Street. In doing so, the equity derivative drops five points, or 0.15% intraday, versus the benchmark’s +1.16% gains marked during Thursday’s US session.

