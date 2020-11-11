Coronavirus update Europe: 22,950 cases confirmed in UK, 623 fatalities in Italy

There were 23,065 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Wednesday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. Further details of the report revealed that there were 595 fatalities within 28 days of testing positive.

Meanwhile, Italy announced 32,961 COVID-19 cases and 623 deaths.

Earlier in the day, Germany announced that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country increased by 18,487 to 705,687.

Market reaction

The shared currency struggled to find demand throughout the day on Wednesday. The EUR/USD pair, which touched a six-day low of 1.1746 earlier in the day, was last seen losing 0.45% at 1.1760.