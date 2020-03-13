Coronavirus update: English Football League, Champions League matches, suspended

The English Football League has agreed to suspend all games until at least April 4 due to coronavirus, according to Sky News. UEFA has announced the suspension of the Champions League matches due next week, including the one between FC Barcelona vs. Napoli.

Real Madrid is under quarantine after a basketball player was confirmed positive for Covid-19 and Chelsea Football Club has confirmed that its player Hudson Odoi has also been infected.

Sports events are canceled all over the world, with America's NBA, MLB and other leagues suspended.

Stock markets are bouncing on Friday after a gargantuan sell-off on Thursday.