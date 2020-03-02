Coronavirus update: Death toll in Italy jumps to 52, 2,036 confirmed cases

The death toll of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Italy rose to 52 from 34 a day ago, an official for the Civil Protection Agency announced on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country jumped to 2,036 from 1,694 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, confirmed infections in Norway increased to 25 from 16.

Risk perception

Despite these developments, Wall Street's three main indexes are all up more than 2.5% on the day. On the other hand, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is still erasing nearly 7%.