Coronavirus update: Confirmed infections in UK rises to 206, 11 fatalities in France

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United Kingdom has climbed to 206 from 163, British health officials noted on Saturday. France's Health Ministry reported that there are currently 716 confirmed cases in the country with 11 fatalities.

In the meantime, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) announced that the total number of confirmed cases in the Netherlands has risen by 60 to 188.

Elsewhere, a hotel used for coronavirus quarantine in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian Province, in China has collapsed, trapping 70 people inside.