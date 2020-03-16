Coronavirus update: Confirmed cases in Spain jump to 8,744, 853 fatalities in Iran

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Spain rose to 8,744 on Monday from 7,753 with 2917 fatalities, Reuters reported on Monday, citing Fernando Simon, the head of the country's health emergency centre.
Meanwhile, an official for the Iranian health ministry, via Twitter, announced that confirmed cases in the last 24 hours increased by 1,053 to 14,9991 and the death toll has reached 853 as of Monday morning.
Elsewhere, the European Commission will reportedly announce new border measures to limit the spread of the virus in the next few hours.
Risk aversion
The intense flight-to-safety continues to dominate the financial markets on Monday. As of writing, major European equity indexes were down between 6% and 7.5% on the day while the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down nearly 22% at 0.769%.
