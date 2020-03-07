Coronavirus update: Confirmed cases in S. Korea rises above 7K, infected Iranian MP dies

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in South Korea increased by 448 from the previous day and currently stands at 7,041 with 46 total fatalities, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's Ministry of Health on Saturday noted that the confirmed cases in the country rose to 18. Moreover, Fatemeh Rahbar, a conservative lawmaker from Tehran who has tested positive for COVID-19, has died, according to Tasnim news agency. The latest official data shows that there are 4,747 infections in Iran as of Friday.

Elsewhere, Mexico has announced its sixth confirmed case and Reuters reported that two federal health screeners at the Los Angeles International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus.