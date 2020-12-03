Coronavirus update: City of Los Angeles announces stay-at home order amid infections surge

The city of Los Angeles enforced emergency stay-at-homes orders effective immediately, a US media outlet reports, citing an email and text alert sent to the residents from the city’s NotifyLA System Wednesday night.

The new year brings hope –– for vaccines and for stopping this pandemic.



But here's the truth: we're in for a long, hard winter.



As the worst hits us, stay home as much as you can. Cancel any non-essential activities.



Hunker down, L.A. We'll get through this together. pic.twitter.com/6TkVsTfPzP — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 3, 2020

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield warned on Wednesday, “the reality is that December, January and February are going to be rough times.”

“I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.” Redfield added.

According to the latest data reported by Johns Hopkins University, US coronavirus deaths hit a daily record high of 2,638.