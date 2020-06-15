Coronavirus update: China reports 49 new cases in mainland as of end-June 14

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported 49 more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Mainland as of end-June 14 vs. 57 a day earlier.

Further details

"10 new imported covid-19 cases reported in Mainland vs. 19 day earlier."

"18 new asymptomatic cases in Mainland vs. 9 day earlier."

"Beijing reports 36 new cases."

The Chinese virus stats add to the fears of a second wave that is already intensifying in the US and Japan.

Market reaction

Investors sell currencies sensitive to risk, with both the aussie and kiwi witnessing sizeable losses so far, this Asian session on Monday. The Asian stocks drop while S&P 500 futures trim early losses but still trade 1.20% lower.

AUD/USD meanders around 0.6830, down 0.45% on the day while the kiwi sheds 0.35% to trade at 0.6420, at the time of writing.