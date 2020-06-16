Coronavirus update: China reports 40 new cases in mainland, Beijing adds 27 cases

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported 40 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the Mainland as of end-June 15 vs. 49 a day earlier.
Further details
China reports 8 new imported coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-June 15 vs. 10 a day earlier.
Beijing city reports 27 new COVID-19 cases on June 15 vs 36 a day earlier.
Beijing has locked down seven compounds in Central Xicheng district
China reports 6 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-June 15 vs. 18 a day earlier.
AUD/USD sees a fresh leg higher
AUD/USD benefits from the risk-on market profile and eyes 0.7000. The market mood was lifted after the Fed announced corporate bond buying. RBA minutes, Aussie House Price Index in focus, as worries over the second-wave of virus linger.
