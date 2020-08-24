Coronavirus update: China marks eighth day without local infection, Germany’s confirmed cases rise by 711 to 233,575

The latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from China have been upbeat as the Asian major terms all 16 cases reported on August 23 as imported infections. “This compared with 12 new COVID-19 cases reported a day earlier, all imported too and marked the eighth consecutive day of no locally transmitted cases. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 84,967, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634,” said Reuters.
On the other hand, Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed Monday, per Reuters, that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 711 to 233,575. The new also mentioned an increase of three resulting in the total death toll to 9,272.
Market reaction.
Market sentiment stays upbeat despite the mixed virus figures as hopes of the pandemic’s cure gained momentum after the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of blood plasma from recovered patients to be considered as a treatment. While portraying the market mood, S&P 500 Futures gain 0.35% to 3,405.86 following the recent run-up to record high of 3,406.12.
