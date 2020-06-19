The latest coronavirus statistics published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Friday, showed that the Mainland reported 32 new infections as of end-June 18 vs. 28 a day earlier.
Additional details
Beijing city reported 25 new coronavirus cases as of end-June 18 vs. 21 a day earlier.
China reported 4 new imported coronavirus cases in the Mainland as of end-June 18 vs. 4 a day earlier.
China reported 5 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the Mainland as of end-June 18 vs. 8 a day earlier.
A Chinese medical expert said on Thursday, Beijing has brought its latest coronavirus outbreak under control. But with the uptick in the new infections, the concerns continue to loom.
Market reaction
The risk sentiment turns tepid, as S&P 500 futures and Asian equities pare back early gains.
AUD/USD turns south and challenges daily lows at 0.6845, having failed once again above 0.6850.
