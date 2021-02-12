Mixed news coming in from down under, as New Zealand kicks off its covid vaccinations drive from February 20 while a five-day lockdown is being confirmed in the Australian no. populous state of Victoria.

It appears that the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is received in New Zealand earlier than expected.

The jabs would be received by the NZ border workers first, followed by their household contacts. Healthcare workers and high-risk people like the elderly would be next and vaccinations for the wider population start in the second half of this year.

Meanwhile, in its OZ neighbour, the Cabinet in Victoria has confirmed a five-day lockdown after a minor outbreak in the state capital of Melbourne, with 13 cases.

Market reaction

The market mood remains tepid amid a quiet Asian affair so far this Friday, with AUD/USD under mild bearish pressure below 0.7750. The kiwi also follows suit and heads towards 0.7200 once again, down 0.09% on the day.